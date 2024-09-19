Cooler weather expected this weekend with chances for rain

Cooler and more seasonal weather is on the way and it will arrive toward the second half of the weekend carrying over into next week.

The weekend will start warm with high temperatures near 80° on Saturday. However, cooler air will settle in on Sunday with highs in the lower 70s which is near average for late September.

A few disturbances will pass through leading to the chance of showers and some thunderstorms although the weekend will not be a complete washout as there will be plenty of dry time.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Saturday afternoon and evening with some possibly lingering into Sunday.

Another round is likely Sunday night continuing into Monday.

Temperatures are expected to hover near or slightly below average through the middle of next week with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.