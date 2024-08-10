Cooler and generally quiet weather continues

Happy Saturday!!! Not much to report weather wise across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa as we head through the afternoon hours. Temperatures are in the low 70F’s for highs across all of the viewing area, with rather dry dew points as well.

Cooler temperatures will continue into overnight tonight, with lows dropping down to about 50F. Skies will be mainly clear, so expect some dew on your grass tomorrow morning!

Sunday will feature more sunshine with high temperatures not too different than what we have seen today. Clouds increase Sunday afternoon as a weak weather system approaches from the west. No rain expected though for your Sunday at this time.

Monday will feature plenty of clouds, and as a result, cooler temperatures once more. Rain chances are on the lower end for the viewing area, with the greatest rain chances coming early Monday morning south of the Iowa/Minnesota border.

Cooler than average temperatures are expected to continue through the beginning of next week, before finally returning to average come middle of the week. Wednesday and beyond looks to feature a return of warmer summer weather, with highs reaching the 80F mark once again after a long stretch of below average temperatures.

Rain chances next week are relatively low at this time, with the possibility of a round or two of showers Monday, then perhaps a few showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday night into Thursday. Otherwise, a rather quiet and pleasant week lies ahead!