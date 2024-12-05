Cooldown coming next week after weekend warmup, storms stay clear

Temperatures are expected to warm into the 40s this weekend, but it won’t last as another cooldown is expected by the middle of next week.

A couple of storms systems will track north and south of the area on Monday, but could be close enough to bring a slight, low-end chance, of light rain and/or snow. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 30s for highs.

Behind the systems, high pressure will build in from the north bringing some Canadian air south into the region with temperatures falling below-average. Highs are expected to be in the 20s with night lows in the teens.

The cooler air is expected to retreat back north by the end of the week into next weekend with more mild air moving in sending temperatures back into the 30s to near 40°.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day temperature outlook for the period of December 10 to 14 has the likelihood of near-average temperatures which is around the lower 30s.

A couple of clipper systems may slide through late in the week, but there are still several uncertainties on how each will evolve this far out.