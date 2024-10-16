Comet viewing continues the rest of this week

Thanks to a dry forecast and a generally clear sky, we’ll have more opportunities to see Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS the rest of this week.

Look in the western sky from 45 minutes after sunset until about 8:15pm. It’s faint, and can be difficult to see with the naked eye (but not impossible). To get a bit of help finding it, be sure to have your phone camera set to night mode and search with the screen. Use a 3 second or longer exposure to get a decent photo of it.

Here’s a sky map showing where to look.