Coldest air of the season expected to arrive by early next week

There have been a few very cold Arctic cold snaps this winter, but the one that is expected to arrive late this weekend into early next week is looking like it’ll be the coldest of the season so far.

Cold air over Siberia will be on the move and start to nudge into the area by this weekend.

Mild and above average temperatures are expected on Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the 30s and possibly 40s for some. It’ll be short-lived as the cold air builds in by Saturday as temperatures plummet well below average with highs in the teens.

Temperatures will fall below zero by Sunday morning with highs only managing the single digits by afternoon.

It’ll only get colder as next week begins. Monday will start with temperatures in the teens below zero with high likely staying below zero. They’ll drop back below zero by Tuesday morning with wind chills like in the -20° to -30° range while afternoon highs climb into the single digits above zero.

The bitterly cold air will slowly start to lift out through the end of the week.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest six to ten day temperatures outlook has a high probability of below average temperatures for much of the central part of the United States in the January 18th through 22nd period.