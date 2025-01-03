Colder than average temperatures expected into next week as quiet weather pattern continues

The overall weather pattern is expected to remain fairly quiet over the next several days as some bouts of cold air swinging through will keep temperatures running below-average for early January.

The weekend will see quite a bit of sunshine, but it won’t provide much warmth as high temperatures are expected to be around the lower-to-middle teens from Friday through Sunday. A light breeze on Friday will lead to wind chills hovering around or a bit below-zero through much of the day before falling into the -5° to -15° range Friday night into Saturday morning. Wind chills will continue to be in the range of -5° to zero on Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will inch upward a bit into the upper teens for highs on Monday before another reinforcing shot of colder air arrives on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs back in the lower teens. Night lows will remain in the single digits.

The cold starts to ease a bit through the second half of the week with temperatures rebounding into the middle-to-upper teens on Thursday and Friday and near or in the lower 20s, closer to average, next weekend.

Quiet weather is expected into next week, however a clipper system may bring some light snow chances to the area late in the week.