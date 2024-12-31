Colder, more typical mid-winter air is making a return

The pattern is shifting and colder air is already making its way back into Minnesota and Iowa. Highs are going to be more seasonable for the next few days, then turning even colder to wrap up this week.

We’ll kick off the New Year with a quiet and cold day and a few flurries in the morning. There may be a few breaks in the clouds Wednesday afternoon, finally breaking a long stretch of foggy and overcast days.

Notably absent from this pattern shift is snow, at least for now. Temperatures are going to be a lot more typical for January through the middle of the month, but we don’t have a big snow-maker on the horizon yet.

Our highs will be around 20 degrees both Wednesday and Thursday. They’ll drop into the teens to wrap up the week and carry us through the weekend as arctic air settles across the region. Good news for ice anglers. Overnight low temperatures will drop to around zero or slightly above beginning this Saturday.

Even colder air moves in around the middle of next week, bringing highs back down to the single digits. Overnight lows will be just below zero from Wednesday through at least Friday of next week.