Colder, gusty going into Friday night, then bitterly cold through the weekend into next week

After a mild Friday, at least by January standards, colder air is already pushing in and temperatures have begun their downhill slide. By Saturday morning, temperatures will be in the single digits and wind chills will be running below zero from this weekend into the middle of next week.

Clouds will begin to break up very early Saturday morning as colder, drier air takes over across the upper Midwest. There will at least be some sunshine despite the bitterly cold air moving in for awhile.

Saturday’s high will stay in the single digits for most in southern Minnesota and just barely reach the lower teens in parts of northern Iowa.

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for all of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa from Saturday night through Sunday morning. In this time frame, wind chills will drop to -25° to -35°. Frostbite can occur in as little as 20-30 minutes in those conditions.

Bitterly cold air will linger through Tuesday before temperatures begin to moderate late Wednesday morning.