Colder by midweek with late week warm-up to near-average temperatures

Temperatures are expected to take a dip by the middle of the week before warming-up to near or slightly above average by the week’s second half into the weekend.

Northwest flow will continue to dominate the upper-air pattern keeping cold Canadian air flowing into the region over the next several days.

Temperatures are expected to be in the upper teens to lower 20s on Monday and Tuesday, before a weak trough slides through by Wednesday bringing in a touch of colder air with highs around the lower-to-middle teens. Night lows will continue to run very cold in the single digits.

The cooldown is expected to be brief as southerly winds take over Thursday lasting into the weekend leading to a bump in temperatures with highs climbing into the middle 20s which is near or slightly above-average (low 20s). Night lows are expected to be in the teens.