Colder, breezy Thanksgiving and bitterly cold into the weekend

A well-advertised batch of cold, arctic air is already moving into the upper Midwest and the gates are wide open as more, colder air arrives this weekend.

Temperatures will top out in the mid-20s on Thanksgiving Day. Winds will be a bit stronger on Thanksgiving, occasionally gusting up to 25 mph. This is going to keep wind chills in the single digits to lower teens Thursday.

Friday through the weekend will be even colder. Highs will remain in the teens and wind chills will be wandering around 0° from Friday through Sunday.