Cold Weather Advisory in effect Saturday night through Sunday morning

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued by surrounding National Weather Service offices from Saturday night through Sunday morning. We will likely see headlines issued again for Sunday into Monday and Monday into Tuesday.

So, what is a Cold Weather Advisory? This is a “new” headline, which replaces the “old” Wind Chill Advisory. A Cold Weather Advisory is issued when apparent temperatures, aka “wind chill” is going to be between -25° and -34°. When it is this cold, frostbite can occur in as little as 20-30 minutes.

If the wind chill is expected to be -35° or colder, an Extreme Cold Warning is issued. This has now replaced the old Wind Chill Warning. When it is this cold, frostbite can occur in as little as 10 minutes.

If you’re going to be spending any time outdoors this weekend, as many of us must do, be sure adequate, well-insulated clothing.