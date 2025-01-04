Cold temperatures stick around Sunday

There isn’t going to be a lot of variation in weather conditions today and through Sunday. We’ll have a good deal of clouds, with some sun still expected, and chilly temperatures hanging around.

Clouds have increased across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa throughout the day today. A large storm system is currently tracking across the Rocky Mountains and into the central and southern Plains. While we are going to see a good deal of cloud cover at times through Sunday, that is about all we will see from this system.

Greater cloud coverage across northern Iowa will keep temperatures warmer there than across southeastern Minnesota tonight. It’s typically the other way around! Lows will still be bone chillingly cold, with temperatures in the single digits above 0F across northern Iowa, and in the single digits below 0F across southeastern Minnesota Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Wind chill values will be able to dip as low as -15F across southeastern Minnesota, and -10F across northern Iowa. Regardless of your location, it is going to be COLD tonight, and into Sunday morning!

Temperatures for Sunday will be very similar to what was observed today, with highs in the mid teens for most locations. Cloud cover, especially high and mid level cloud cover, will be thicker at times, especially south of the Minnesota/Iowa border. There will still be a good deal of sunshine if the mid level clouds stay away, so not a total loss!

Something to note is that wind chills will remain below to near 0F Sunday through the afternoon, so it will still feel very cold outside. Keep those heavy jackets on!