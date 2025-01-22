Cold stint on Thursday expected to be brief

A cold front will slide through the area late Wednesday with a brief shot of much colder weather expected on Thursday before temperatures warm back to near or above average heading into the weekend.

The day will start with temperatures hovering around zero degrees. However, wind chills will likely be in the range of -5° to -15°.

It’ll be a mainly sunny day with high temperatures barely sneaking into the teens by afternoon which is well below average for late January. Despite just a light northwest wind, the wind chill will likely be below zero all day long.

Temperatures will once again fall back to near zero degrees by Friday morning with subzero wind chills.