Cold start to the week, more seasonable finish

A block of high pressure is over the upper Midwest and is keeping the weather quiet with a sunny sky and cold air.

Highs have stayed in the teens the past few days, and will continue to do so through the middle of this week. We’ll see some variability in cloud cover as they’ll increase overnight into Tuesday morning and then decrease into Tuesday afternoon.

More clouds return again Wednesday, and will then decrease Thursday.

Temperatures will begin to moderate later this week with highs in the mid-20s beginning Thursday. From Thursday through Sunday, there won’t be much change in daily temperatures. Highs and lows will be closer to the seasonal norm through this stretch.

There are a few, weak ripples of low pressure moving across the region through this week and this coming weekend. With those clippers, we could see very minor snowfall accumulations up to and around a half inch. It’s not much, but would at least make it look a bit more wintry for at least a short while.