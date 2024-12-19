Cold snap this weekend expected to be brief

Colder weather is on the way and will grip the Weather First area to start the weekend, but it’s expected to be brief as temperatures bounce back to above-average heading into next week.

The upper-air flow will predominately be out of the northwest behind Thursday’s clipper system which will bring in some very cold air beginning on Friday and lasting through the first half of the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper teens to lower 20s for highs on Friday and Saturday with night lows in the single digits by Saturday morning and lower teens by Sunday morning.

There will be a bit of a breeze on Friday with a north wind gusting up to 25 mph before calming down by Saturday. However, it’ll pick back up on Sunday with gusts around 20-25 mph out of the southeast.

The cold air quickly begins to move out by Sunday as winds switch to a more southerly direction with temperatures not as cold and closer to average as high are expected to be around the upper 20s.

Temperatures will continue to inch upward into the 30s heading into next week towards Christmas.