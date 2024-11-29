Cold hangs around this weekend, a few slight snow chances to watch

Happy Friday everyone! We certainly have gotten a good Black Friday deal on sunshine across the area, but it has come with some very cold temperatures!

These cold temperatures are going to stick around through this weekend, though daytime highs gradually moderate as the weekend progresses. We’re set to see more sunshine as well, but clouds should be on the increase Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures drop into the single digits once again tonight, with northwest winds gusting up to 20 mph at times. Wind chills will be well below 0F into Saturday morning, so if you are heading out, you’ll want to bundle up!

Wind chills remain near to slightly below 0F through the entirety of the weekend, with northwest winds still gusting up to 20 mph Sunday.

We finally begin to warm up early next week, with highs in the low to mid 20F’s Monday, mid to upper 20’s Tuesday, and low 30F’s Wednesday. Still pretty chilly, but much warmer than what we are seeing now!

There will be a couple of snow chances to watch in the extended forecast. Beginning to see some signal that an Alberta Clipper type system passes through the Dakota’s Sunday, and while dry air should take care of this system before it reaches our area, cannot rule out a stray snow shower or two at times, especially west of I-35.

Another Alberta Clipper system is set to pass through toward the middle of next week. Current model guidance shows the best forcing and moisture to our north, but any shifts in the track could make the difference between us remaining dry, or us seeing some snow. Nothing concrete for now, but something to watch this weekend.

Another shot of cold air looks to arrive toward the end of next week, sending our overnight lows back into the single digits. Fortunately this cold wave doesn’t look to last too long, with warming temperatures by the following weekend.