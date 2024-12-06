Cold, but more seasonable Friday afternoon and warming up this weekend

In the wake of Wednesday’s big cold front, temperatures were more January-like through Thursday. Looking ahead, we’re in for a seasonably cold Friday with highs back in the upper 30s, just a few notches away from the “normal” for December 6th. As winds continue to bring milder air into the region this weekend, highs will run well above normal, into the 40s both Saturday and Sunday.

Keep in mind, while highs will be in the 40s, a good chunk of each day will be gusty at times with cold, morning low temperatures, so we’re not jumping right back into fall-like weather.

Enjoy the brief break from wintry cold this weekend. Highs will drop back into the upper teens by the middle of next week.