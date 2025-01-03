Cold, below-average temperatures roll on into next week

Although the weather pattern will be fairly quiet around the Weather First area, the very cold and below-average temperatures will remain into next week.

The upper-air flow will be predominately out of the northwest through much of the week with some bouts of reinforcing cold air keeping temperatures below-average.

There won’t be much of a range in temperatures with most days seeing highs around the lower-to-middle teens. The warmest looks to be Monday and Friday with highs in the upper teens.

A shot of colder air arrives by Tuesday with temperatures in the lower teens through Wednesday with the cold easing by the end of the week into the weekend when temperatures look to get back to near average with highs in the lower 20s.

Night lows will generally be in the single digits with Wednesday morning possibly falling below-zero for some.

The week is expected to be fairly quiet, although a passing clipper system may bring light snow chances late in the week. However, a lot of uncertainty exists at this time on the track of any potential clippers given that it’s a week away.