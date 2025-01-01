Cold and quiet into this weekend

The new year is off to a seasonably cold start with temperatures in the 20s and occasional flurries. Colder air will continue to move into the region this week, and highs are about to head below average.

From late this week through all of next, temperatures will remain below the seasonal norm with highs running in the teens and overnight lows in the single digits.

Cloud cover has been persistent through New Year’s Day and, at best, there will be a few breaks in the clouds Thursday. Occasional flurries will continue Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

A weak clipper will pass to our south on Thursday, bringing minor accumulations of snow to central and southern Iowa while we stay dry.

We still don’t have any significant snow-makers on the way for us at this time. Another storm system will pass to our south this coming Sunday into Monday, bringing heavy snow potential to southern Iowa and parts of Nebraska and Missouri.