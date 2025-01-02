Cold air has shown up to the party, snow remains elusive

Colder, drier arctic air continues to flow into the northern U.S. and will continue to do so through at least the next week and a half. Temperatures have returned to seasonal norms as of Thursday with highs in the 20s, and highs will drop back to the teens Friday through the weekend.

Wind chills will drop below zero tonight as a northwest breeze continues and low temperatures drop to the single digits above zero.

While December’s temperatures, at least in the last couple weeks of the month, were above average, it came with fog and stubborn clouds. This stretch of cold weather will feature more sunshine. That’s usually the case in the middle of winter. Warmer weather in the winter is usually accompanied by more moisture in the form of clouds, fog, and even rain.

Looking ahead, temperatures will be running below average and the storm track will remain to our south for now. So, highs will be in the teens, lows near zero, and snow will be hard to come by. Our only hope for some snow, at least for the next couple weeks, is with the potential of some fast-moving clippers delivering occasional, light accumulations.