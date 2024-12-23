Cloudy, warmer than average temperatures expected on Christmas Day

Temperatures on Christmas Day are expected to be warmer than average for late December.

Other than the pesky clouds which will likely hang tough overhead, the weather pattern is expected to remain quiet locally through Christmas which will make it ideal for any travel.

High temperatures on Christmas Eve Day will reach the lower 30s before falling back into the mid-to-upper 20s on Christmas Eve night which will be good for Santa.

Temperatures will bounce back to near the freezing mark on Christmas Day with highs again returning to the lower 30s with lots of clouds overhead.