Cloudy Thursday followed by more sun, mild November weekend ahead

The storm system that brought rain to the area on Wednesday will slowly pivot east on Thursday, but with moisture still around, expect a cloudy Thursday followed sunshine and mild temperatures returning this weekend.

Thursday won’t offer much for sunshine as it’ll be a mainly cloudy and chilly day with temperatures slightly above average with highs climbing into the upper 40s.

Clouds will break on Friday with skies becoming partly cloudy. Temperatures are expected to warm into the lower 50s.

The weekend will be mild for November standards with high temperatures expecting to reach the middle 50s on Saturday with the help of a blustery southerly wind. Temperatures dial back a bit on Sunday, but still it’ll be fairly nice with highs in the lower 50s with sunshine and a breezy westerly wind.

The new week will start mild with low 50s on Monday with several systems looking to move through the region leading to rain early in the week and possibly some snow toward the end with much colder temperatures.