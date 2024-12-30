Cloudy, foggy start to the week followed by Arctic cold to ring in the new year

The week will start mild for late December, but it won’t last as Arctic air is on the move and will arrive just in time for the new year.

Clouds and areas of locally dense fog will be around on Monday. Temperatures are expected to be below the freezing mark especially in the morning which may allow for some freezing fog to form resulting in any untreated surfaces to possibly become slick.

A storm system will pass south into Iowa and Missouri on Monday into Monday night, but could be close enough that a wintry mix and/or light snow may develop during the late night hours.

Another piece of energy will rotate through on New Year’s Eve Day on Tuesday ahead of some bitter cold air which may be enough to pop a few light snow showers flurries.

The week will start with temperatures in the low-to-middle 30s on Monday before cooling off to around 30° on Tuesday. The Arctic air settles in towards the second half of the week with highs around or in the lower 20s on New Year’s Day and the teens heading into the weekend. Night lows will drop into the single digits to near zero.