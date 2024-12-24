Cloudy, cool Christmas Day, above average temperatures, rain late this week

The mild trend continues through the rest of this week with temperatures remaining cool but above average and clouds holding tight. It’s going to be even milder late this week with high temperatures reaching the 40s.

For the night of Christmas Eve into Christmas morning, clouds and a light wind remain. Overnight low temperatures will drop to the upper 20s by Wednesday morning and highs on Christmas Day will be back to around and just above the freezing mark.

Winds will remain light on Christmas Day, out of the southeast around 5 to 10 MPH and an overcast sky continues.

Although we are slowly losing the snow we received late last week, melting will accelerate after Wednesday as temperatures increase.

By Thursday afternoon, high temperatures will be back in the upper 30s.

Rain is likely starting late Thursday night and will continue through Friday. Even with rain falling, highs are going to be up to the 40s Friday and overnight lows will remain above freezing through the weekend, which is great news for travelers.