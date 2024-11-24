Cloudy and mild for Sunday

Sunday is going to be a rinse and repeat of Saturday in a way, with cloudy skies and mild temperatures relative to this time of year.

The cloud cover tonight will help keep temperatures from dropping much from where they are this evening, thanks to a clouds ability to trap sun generated heat below it from rising back out into space. With that said, a mild night lies ahead, with lows in the low to mid 30F’s. Quite warm for this time of year.

We’ll start Sunday with a fair amount of upper level cirrostratus cloud cover, with a lower deck of more stratiform clouds developing during the afternoon hours. No rain/snow chances with these clouds, as there will be no major forcing mechanisms in the area quite yet.

Temperatures will rise into the low 40F’s for a majority of the Weather First area, with winds remaining light. A quite day in general, but wouldn’t it be nice if we had the sun?

Sunday night becomes a little more interesting. An area of low pressure approaches from the west, but remains weak and disorganized as it passes through our area. The best moisture and forcing supply will remain to the north (across central and northern Minnesota), but a few showers/patches of drizzle will, along with patchy fog, remain possible into Monday morning.

There is minimal concern for any freezing drizzle across the area at this time. Temperatures near the ground look to remain just above freezing through most of Sunday night, with any drizzle/light rain coming to an end by the time temperatures drop to the freezing level Sunday night/Monday morning.

Will be monitoring for any changes with freezing rain potential, as it may result in a potentially slick morning commute Monday. Check back tomorrow for more details!

Have a wonderful Sunday everyone!