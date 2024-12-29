Cloudy and foggy to start the week, major pattern change incoming

Happy Sunday everyone! Skies have been mainly cloud filled today, with some filtered sun poking through earlier this afternoon. Low level stratus clouds have begun to build across our northern counties, signaling the return of dense fog this evening and overnight.

Low temperatures will drop to right around freezing once again tonight, resulting in the risk for freezing fog. Slick spots on the roads will be possible Sunday night into Monday morning, on top of reduced visibilities. As Monday morning progresses, fog will clear and temperatures climb above freezing, ending the dense freezing fog concerns.

Highs will once again be in the mid to upper 30F’s across most of the area, with clouds hanging around through the afternoon hours. A storm system will be passing just to the south Monday afternoon into Monday night, resulting in rain/snow chances across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. No major accumulations or travel impacts are expected at this time.

Clouds hang around for Tuesday and Wednesday, with a few flurries possible across the area on Tuesday. It will be a bit colder, with highs in the 20F’s, and winds becoming gusty Tuesday afternoon across northern Iowa.

Skies clear allowing for the return of what we have severely lacked as of late, persistent sun! However, temperatures continue to drop through the end of the week, with highs in the teens Thursday and Friday. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the single digits Thursday night, then single digits below 0F Friday night. BRRRRR!!!!!

The arctic air hangs around through the weekend and the first half of next week, with no clear end in sight for the time being. Looks like we are in for a good Minnesota winter reality check!