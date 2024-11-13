Clouds linger Thursday, more sunshine and milder Friday into the weekend

Light rain showers will be coming to an end late Wednesday evening, and areas of fog will develop Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Fog will by around 9 to 10 AM, making way for a mostly cloudy and cool rest of our Thursday.

Temperatures will remain seasonably cool Thursday with highs in the upper 40s and a light, northwest wind.

Another quiet stretch of weather is ahead for the end of the week through the weekend. While it’s not going to rain Saturday, there will be an increase in clouds lasting through the day. However, highs will still reach the mid-50s Saturday afternoon, which is about 10 degrees above average for mid-November.

More sunshine returns Sunday and highs will stay in the low-50s. Unseasonably mild weather will continue into Monday as well.

Monday is when we’ll begin to see some changes and the beginning of a more active stretch of weather. Rain returns late Monday afternoon to evening. Rain lingers into Tuesday, as well.

There is a great deal of uncertainty in the path and timing of a storm system next week, but there is looking to be a transition of rain to snow sometime between Tuesday night and Thursday. As we get closer, details will become more clear.