Clouds increase Monday with thunderstorms likely by Tuesday

After a beautiful Sunday with sunshine and mild temperatures, things begin to change with rain chances increasing Monday and Tuesday.

For the rest of Sunday into early Monday, skies will remain clear and winds light thanks to high pressure overhead. Monday morning temperatures will likely settle in the low to mid 50s – a few areas perhaps even in the lower 40s.

However, the high pressure will gradually shift to the east out of the Weather First area through Monday morning. By Monday afternoon and evenings, skies will be overcast and a few scattered thunderstorms may develop ahead of a warm front pushing into the area. Temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s for highs.

These storms will become more numerous late Monday into early Tuesday morning. A few storms may be on the stronger side, and a Marginal risk (1 of 5) for severe weather exists for the Weather First area for Monday night/early Tuesday morning. The greatest threat will be heavy rain, along with some gusty winds and small hail.

On Tuesday, we may see a brief lull in the storm activity during the mid-morning before another storm threat develops. A Slight risk (2 of 5) for severe weather is in place for these afternoon/evening Tuesday storms.

By Wednesday, the storms will have cleared out and sunshine is expected to return with highs nearing 80 degrees. The dry weather will be short-lived because we have yet another likelihood of thunderstorms by Independence Day – and some of these storms could impact evening celebrations. Stay tuned as we get closer for more precise timing of those storms.