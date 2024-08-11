Climbs and tumbles in temperatures this week

While temperatures are not currently expected to undergo any major swings, there will be some noticeable changes throughout the week.

Monday’s high temperatures will depend on how quick the cloud cover exits the area. Our Minnesota counties will likely see temperatures climb slightly higher than our Iowa counties given cloud cover sticking around a little longer across Iowa.

Tuesday’s high temperatures will not differ all that much from Monday’s, topping out in the mid to upper 70F’s. By Wednesday, high temperatures may very well reach 80F.

Dew points will climb into the more humid range starting Monday and lasting through at least mid week. For Monday, dew points are forecasted to range from the mid 50F’s to the lower 60F’s across the viewing area.

Tuesday dew points will climb a little higher, into the low to mid 60F’s across the area, so it will feel a little more sticky. By Wednesday, it will certainly feel a bit muggy out there, with dew points in the mid to upper 60F’s.

Cooler temperatures return on Thursday, given higher likelihood of cloud cover and storms in the area. Friday will also be on the cooler side compared to Wednesday, with highs in the mid 70F’s. By next weekend, high temperatures will be approaching or exceeding 80F across the area.