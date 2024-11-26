Chilly through Wednesday, turning colder on Thanksgiving into next week

Sunshine has helped to offset the cold, Canadian air in place the last couple of days. We’ll still see a few breaks of blue sky on Wednesday, but clouds will begin to increase and we may even see a few flurries Wednesday afternoon to evening.

Another dose of cold air will arrive on Thanksgiving. This round of arctic air will drop highs into the teens and 20s this coming weekend, bringing the coldest air of the season so far.

Clouds and even a few flurries will linger into Thanksgiving Day. Beyond that, we’ll start to see more sunshine again from Friday through this coming weekend and Monday of next week.

Temperatures will begin to moderate next week, as highs slowly climb back into the 20s for the first half of the week and lower 30s return late next week.

The weather pattern is cold and, fair to say “active”. However, there aren’t any significant snow-makers on the way yet, and that looks to be the case into nearly the middle of December.