Chilly Halloween with near-seasonal temperatures into the weekend

A sharp cold front will slide through on Wednesday followed by much cooler temperatures expected for Halloween into the weekend.

Near-record warmth is expected on Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

A cold front will slide through leading to showers and a few thunderstorms on Wednesday followed by a sharp cooldown heading into Halloween.

Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 40s for highs on Halloween along with a brisk northwest wind so it’s looking like coats of costumes this year for trick-or-treating.

More seasonal weather is likely on Friday through the weekend with high temperatures in the lower-to-middle 50s with night lows in the 40s.

A few disturbances may bring small rain chances to the area over the weekend, however uncertainty remains on the timing and track of each of them. Expect details to be ironed out in the days ahead.