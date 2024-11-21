Chilly, but quiet weather remains in place through the weekend

Winter-like temperatures will continue to have a grip on the area through the weekend into next week leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday and beyond.

Temperatures are expected to steadily climb into the upper 30s for highs on Friday and Saturday with a bump into the lower 40s on Sunday. Night lows will be chilly in the 20s.

A cold front will slide through late Sunday into Monday bringing another shot of colder air to start next week. No precipitation is expected at this point and should mostly remain to the north.

The week will start with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 30s through Wednesday.

A storm system will track somewhere across the central part of the country heading toward Thanksgiving, however there is still high uncertainty if the storm will impact the Weather First area as the track still needs to be narrowed down which will take a few more days.

Regardless, temperatures look to take another hit with highs expecting to be in the 20s on Thanksgiving Day heading into the long holiday weekend with night lows dipping into the teens.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 8 to 14 day temperature outlook has a high likelihood of below-average temperatures in the November 28 to December 4 period.