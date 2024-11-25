Chilly, and turning even colder later this week

After a front moved through early Monday morning, winds have shifted and will be gusty out of the northwest into early Tuesday. The upside to this colder Monday? We’re finally seeing a nice dose of sunshine. We’ll get to keep that around through Tuesday.

Temperatures will drop to the teens early Tuesday morning and wind chills will be in the single digits to lower teens to start the day, so dress appropriately. Highs will be running a bit below average for late November through Wednesday, and will then be turning even colder.

Arctic air will begin pouring into the northern U.S. starting on Thanksgiving, and it’s going to drop our highs to more typical January levels this coming weekend.

Highs will drop from the 20s on Thanksgiving Day to the upper teens and lower 20s from Friday through this coming weekend.

Despite the active pattern and cold snap ahead, we still don’t have any significant, snow-making storms on the horizon at this time. December will be off to a much colder start than usual, but we’re looking at continued, dry weather for now.