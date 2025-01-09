Brief spell of Arctic air arrives early next week

Temperatures are expected to be near or slightly above average through the weekend before a quick blast of Arctic air surges in to start next week.

The average high temperature in early January is around the lower 20s. The high temperature on Saturday and Sunday is expected to hover around the middle 20s.

A weekend clipper will bring a round of snow to the area late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Behind this system, Arctic air will surge south into the region sending temperatures well below average to start the new week.

High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday are expected to be in the upper single digits to lower teens with Tuesday and Wednesday morning lows likely dipping below zero.

The cold blast is expected to be brief as temperatures climb back to near average in the lower 20s on Wednesday and upper 20s likely the rest of the week into the weekend.