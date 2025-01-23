Brief cold spell Thursday with warming into next week

Arctic air has once again found the Weather First area as Thursday will be a bitterly cold day, but it’ll be brief as warmer weather arrives through the weekend into next week.

High pressure will drift south into the region from Canada leading to a bright, sunny, but very cold Thursday. High temperatures are expected to climb to near 10° to 15°. A light northwest wind will lead to wind chills in the range of -5° to -15° throughout the day.

Warmer air arrives for Friday thanks to a gusty southerly wind. Temperatures will get back to near the seasonal average for late January with highs around the lower 20s. Clouds will increase through the day as some moisture arrives ahead of a passing system which may bring flurries or a light snow by afternoon into the evening.

Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 20s on both Saturday and Sunday with a breezy westerly wind likely both days.

It’ll get even warmer heading into next week with highs surging in the middle-to-upper 30s from Monday through the middle of the week as January comes to a close.