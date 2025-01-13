Bitterly cold start to the week with warming temperatures late week

Arctic air will grip the area to start the week, but a warming trend will send temperatures well above average toward the end of the week.

Monday will start bitterly cold with temperatures hovering on either side of zero before climbing into the upper single digits by afternoon. There will be sunshine to start the day with more clouds heading into the afternoon with a few flurries possible. Wind chills are expected to be in the single digits below zero throughout the day due to a breezy west wind which may gust up to 25 mph at times.

Temperatures will fall back below zero by Tuesday morning with wind chills as cold as -25°. It’ll be a sunny day, but very cold as highs are expected to be around 10° or in the lower teens.

The rest of the week will bring a change to warmer weather with highs pushing into the middle 20s on Wednesday and middle-to-upper 30s on Thursday and Friday. A few communities may even sneak into the 40s by the end of the week.

Don’t get used to the mild January temperatures as frigid Siberian air will arrive heading into the week with temperatures expecting to take a tumble. Highs on Saturday will only manage the teens while single digits are expected Sunday with below zero morning lows.