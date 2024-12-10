Bitterly cold from Wednesday through Thursday

After a few days of above average temperatures, colder air has already moved in as of Monday. Tuesday is going to be cold, but not far from seasonal averages. A big dose of cold, arctic air arrives early Wednesday morning and we’ll be in the ice box for a couple of days.

Highs will remain in the single digits Thursday, and wind chills will be in the teens to about 20 below zero from Wednesday morning through Wednesday night. This will be the coldest round of air so far this season.

The bitter cold blast of air won’t stick around long. Highs return to the 30s this coming weekend.