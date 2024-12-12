Bitter cold to last into Friday morning, then temperatures start to moderate

We’ve felt the arctic air throughout the region Wednesday, and the cold snap is going to last through Thursday into the start of Friday. Thankfully, winds will begin to weaken early Thursday morning, and wind chills won’t be extreme Thursday despite single-digit high temperatures.

Friday is not going to be “warm” by any stretch, but highs will return to the lower 20s, which is still a bit below average for December 13th. Still, it’s not unusual for December. 30s return this weekend and temperatures will remain seasonably cold through next week.