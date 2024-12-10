Bitter cold Arctic air arrives midweek

A blast of bitter cold Arctic air is set to arrive and settle overhead through the middle of the week before lifting out by the weekend with temperatures returning closer to average.

Temperatures will likely be in the teens on Wednesday morning which will be the high for the day as they then will fall into the single digits through the afternoon. A brisk northwest wind gusting up to 30 mph will lead to wind chills in the teens to 20° below-zero.

It’ll get even colder by Thursday as temperatures will drop below-zero for the first time this season. The day will start with temperatures in the single digits below-zero with highs in the single digits above-zero by afternoon despite a sunny sky.

The Arctic air will start to lift out of the area by Friday. The day will start cold with temperatures in the single digits with highs expected to climb into the lower 20s by afternoon.

Temperatures will climb to near or slightly above-average this weekend with highs around the lower-to-middle 30s.