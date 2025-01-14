Big warm up coming, but temperatures crash again this weekend

Happy Tuesday everyone!!!

The bitterly cold temperatures have continued to plague our area today, with highs only in the single digits across southeastern Minnesota and low teens across northern Iowa. BRRR!

Temperatures drop near to just below 0F one last time tonight before things take a dramatic turn the second half of the workweek. Wind chills drop as low as -15F in some locations into Wednesday morning, given light west winds. You’ll definitely want to bundle up once again in thick winter gear heading out the door Wednesday morning!

Highs Wednesday climb into the mid to upper 20F’s across our area, with increasing clouds throughout the day. There does appear to be a chance for a few flurries/snow showers Wednesday late afternoon and into the evening as a warm front passes through. No widespread snow is expected, nor will it last long either.

Thursday and Friday will be even warmer, with mostly cloudy skies each day. Highs will be in the low to mid 30F’s Thursday, before climbing into the mid to upper 30F’s Friday. Folks across northern Iowa even have a chance at reaching 40F!

Friday night a cold front passes through, ushering in much colder air for Saturday, with highs in the low to mid teens across the area. Siberian air returns Saturday night, with lows dropping below 0F and wind chills well below 0F.

Early next week looks brutal, with highs in the single digits below 0F both Sunday and Monday, and overnight lows in the negative teens! YIKES!

Fortunately, as with all cold snaps so far this winter, it won’t last long, with highs in the 20F’s returning by the middle of next week. If we had more snow on the ground, these cold snaps would last much longer, and would be much colder too!