Big swings in temperature this week, then another batch of even colder air this coming weekend

The week is off to a bitterly cold start with wind chills running in the teens below zero and highs struggling to get out of the single digits. This round of arctic air will continue to affect the region through Tuesday before temperatures begin to moderate Wednesday and head well above average to end the week.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine Tuesday with cold, high pressure on top of the upper Midwest.

Along with the cold air, the weather pattern will remain quiet for us throughout the next week and beyond as the storm track has shifted well to our south. There are no significant storm systems on the horizon anytime soon as dry weather continues.

For Thursday and Friday, a warm-up will send our highs above the freezing mark, topping out in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will also be increasing later this week as the temperatures rise, somewhat off-setting the temporary warming trend.

A significant batch of cold air will start moving into the region Saturday, and will overtake much of the central, eastern, and southern United States by the second half of the weekend into the start of next week. Our high temperatures will likely remain below zero next Monday, and run below average from this weekend through most of next week.