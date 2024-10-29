Big changes ahead Wednesday and Thursday with rain and much cooler air on the way

We’re about to wave goodbye to summer-like warmth as a strong cold front is set to move through southern Minnesota and northern Iowa Wednesday afternoon. Tuesday afternoon highs have been within a degree or two of setting records, and Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will remain unusually warm for late October.

Clouds will thicken up Wednesday morning and rain will get underway shortly after the noon hour. A few thunderstorms will be in the mix of rain as well, making for some isolated, higher rainfall totals. For the first time in months, Wednesday’s rain is looking to be a soaker for the entire Weather First area with totals of 1-2 inches.

Occasional showers will continue through Thursday morning. As the wind shifts late Wednesday into Thursday, there may be just enough cold air to make for a mix of rain and snow at times Thursday morning to early afternoon.

Thursday’s high temperatures won’t escape the 40s in most of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

The end of the week and this weekend will remain seasonably cool with highs back in the low 50s starting Friday, warming slightly this weekend. Occasional showers are likely again from late Saturday through Sunday and into Monday.