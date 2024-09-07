Beautiful weekend weather, warmer for next week

Happy Saturday everyone! We’ve had plenty of sunshine today aside from some fair weather scattered stratocumulus clouds, and pleasant temperatures in the mid to upper 60F’s across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa. With dew points in the mid to upper 40F’s, it has been a truly beautiful day out there!

Plenty of sunshine on tap for the remainder of our Saturday, with highs in the mid to upper 60F’s. We’ll begin tonight with generally clear skies, but an increase in the cloud cover will be possible as we head into the early morning hours ahead of a push of warm air that arrives Sunday. Because of the cloud potential tonight, lows will not drop as low as last night, only to around 50F.

Sunday is the beginning of a more summer like weather pattern that will carry us through next weekend. Highs in the mid to upper 70F’s for Sunday, with any morning cloud cover burning off by noon, giving away to plenty of afternoon sunshine.

Highs in the 80F’s return for the Weather First area Monday and last until next Sunday as of now, with the warmest daily highs arriving middle of next week. Most of our will see highs in the mid 80F’s Wednesday and Thursday, and some locations may climb into the upper 80F’s. Toasty for this time of year!

As far as rain chances go, we have only one chance in the extended forecast, which doesn’t arrive until next Saturday night as a weak cold front passes through the area.

Overall, a sunshine filled and summer like forecast for the next week across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa as we enter the second full week of September!