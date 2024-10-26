Beautiful weekend continues, warmer and more active early next week

Happy Saturday everyone! The weather has been beautiful this Saturday afternoon, with temperatures in the mid to upper 50F’s, even cracking 60F in some locations. This is still a bit warmer than our daily average highs for this time of year, but with low dew points, very light winds and plenty of sun, Saturday has been a perfect late October day so far!

High level clouds have pushed into the Weather First skies this afternoon, and will be around through around midnight tonight. Temperatures will still be chilly, down into the mid to upper 30F’s for most.

High pressure continues to bring calm weather to the area Sunday, but the winds will be a bit stronger out of the south, ranging from 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph at times. Plenty more sunshine otherwise, with high temperatures slightly warmer than they were for today.

A strong weather system will begin influencing our skies and temperatures heading into the beginning of the workweek next week. Winds will remain breezy out of the south, with temperatures also rising considerably Monday and Tuesday, with daytime highs approaching records in many locations.

We will remain dry both Monday and Tuesday, with high level clouds thickening at times filtering out the sun. The breezy southerly winds will bring in high temperatures in the lows 70F’s for Monday, and in the low 80F’s for Tuesday! Very warm for this time of year!

Rain chances arrive late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but there is a lot of uncertainty on exact timing of rain across the area. The best chances for rain will come with the cold front, but guidance is split between the front passing through Wednesday morning and later in the day Wednesday evening. For now, keeping a broad chance of rain through the day Wednesday.

Much colder air arrives heading into Wednesday night and Thursday, with highs temperatures plummeting into the upper 40F’s for highs Thursday afternoon. Should see some sunshine work it’s way into the area, but it will remain breezy out of the northwest, making for a cold day out there!

We end the week with temperatures in the low to mid 50F’s, which will carry us through next weekend. Rain chances look to hold off until Sunday at this point in time, but plenty of uncertainty still remains. Regardless, after the early week warmth, much cooler and more average temperatures look to stick around for a while by the end of next week.