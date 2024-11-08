Beautiful Friday, rain chances this weekend, cooler early next week

Happy Friday everyone!!! The weather will certainly be in the Friday spirit today, with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures. The only clouds in the area will be thin cirrus clouds filtering out the sun at times this afternoon. High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid 50F’s, with light and variable winds.

Rain chances increase throughout the day on Saturday as an upper level low pressure system approaches from the southwest. The best chance of rain will be during the afternoon, but a few showers certainly cannot be ruled out, especially across our northern Iowa counties.

Rain chances continue into Sunday morning as a low pressure system passes through, with clouds sticking around the remainder of the day.

High temperatures Saturday will only climb into the upper 40F’s, and into the low 50F’s Sunday. It will be a bit breezy as well, with winds out of the SE gusting up to 20 mph Saturday, and SE winds shifting W Sunday afternoon.

Early next week is looking quite a bit cooler than it did this time yesterday, with high temperatures only climbing to around 50F give or take a degree or two. On the other hand, sunshine will make its return Monday and last through Tuesday!

Rain chances return on Wednesday, with the amount of rain expected still widely up in the air at this time. Model guidance is split between us receiving a healthy dose of rain to hardly any at all. Chances decrease by the end of next week either way, with sunshine returning by next Thursday. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 40F’s next Thursday, with highs in the low 50F’s next Friday. Not bad for mid November!