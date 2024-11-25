Arctic blast of cold to arrive by Thanksgiving lasting into the weekend

A blast of cold Arctic air is on the way and will arrive just in time for Thanksgiving and last through the upcoming weekend dropping temperatures significantly below-average.

Temperatures are expecting to be around the lower 30s for highs on Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front will slide through on Wednesday night with the cold air building in behind it with high temperatures not likely making it above the middle 20s on Thanksgiving Day.

Cold air will continue to surge southward into the region with high temperatures expecting to be in the upper teens to lower 20s from Black Friday through the weekend. Night lows will be frigid in the teens and single digits.

The weather is expected to be quiet locally so any holiday travel should go on accordingly.

Looking further ahead, the Arctic air will start to retreat heading into next week with high temperatures climb back into the upper 20s by midweek, but still remain below-average.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day temperature outlook for the period of November 30 through December 4, has a high likelihood of below-average temperatures. The average high temperature during that period is around the low-to-middle 30s with the average night low in the middle 20s.