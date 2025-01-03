Arctic air will stay put through the weekend

Despite the lack of snow, temperatures will continue to run below average through next week. The jet stream is well down to our south and cold, arctic air will remain across most of the Midwest.

Winds will begin to lighten up Saturday, but will still be just strong enough to keep wind chills between -5° and -15° through the day. Thanks to how dry the bitterly cold air is, we’ll at least see sunshine through at least the first half of the weekend.

Daytime highs are going to stay in the teens and overnight lows around zero through the weekend and the majority of next week. Monday’s highs will get a subtle bump into the upper teens, which is still below average for the first week of January.

By the end of next week, highs will begin to climb into the upper teens. The upward trend continues into the following weekend as temperatures come back to the seasonal average which is in the lower 20s for highs and single digits above zero for lows.

The dry weather pattern will continue for now with no substantial snow on the way into the middle of January.