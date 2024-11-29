Arctic air will lead to cold weekend with gradual warming into next week

Arctic air making its way into the region will lead to a very cold weekend ahead, however it will begin to lift out next week with temperatures gradually warming through midweek.

Temperatures on Friday will struggle to get out of the teens for highs. Dry air moving in from the west will help clear out the clouds leading to a mostly sunny sky. A blustery west wind with gusts up to 25 mph at times, will lead to wind chills, or feels-like temperatures, in the single digits above-zero.

High pressure will settle in overhead by Friday night with temperatures dropping into the single digits. However, with a brisk west wind, the wind chill will drop in the single digits below-zero.

Sunshine returns to the sky on Saturday, but it won’t provide much warmth with high temperatures again struggling to get out of the teens. Wind chills will again be in the single digits.

A few more clouds build in on Sunday with high temperatures near or in the lower 20s.

Temperatures will continue to inch up a few more degrees into next week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will approach the low-to-middle 20s before a jump into the 30s by Wednesday.

A few clipper systems look to dive southeast into the region next week, but there is high uncertainty at this time on the track of each and if any will impact the Weather First area.