Arctic air to grip the area on Thanksgiving into the weekend
It’s going to feel more like the middle of January instead of late November as Arctic air will surge south into the region leading to well below-average temperatures.
The frigid air will start to nudge in on Thanksgiving Day with high temperatures expecting to be in the middle 20s. A brisk northwest wind will make it feel colder as wind chills, or feels-like temperatures, will likely be in the teens throughout the day.
A reinforcing shot of colder air arrives on Black Friday which will last through the weekend with high temperatures expecting to be in the upper teens to around 20° with night lows in the single digits. A brisk wind at times will lead to daytime wind chills in the single digits above-zero and night wind chills in the single digits below-zero.
Temperatures will gradually inch up heading into next week with highs returning to the middle-to-upper 20s through midweek.
No major storm systems are in the foreseeable future as dry weather is expected into next week.