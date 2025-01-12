Arctic air returns, replaced by warmer weather mid week, becoming quiet

Happy Sunday everyone!

A few snow showers are still scattered about the area this evening, and will diminish in coverage as the evening progresses. Any snow accumulations would be under half an inch, but watch out for a continuation of icy road conditions through the evening.

Temperatures have been crashing across our area through the day today, and will continue to through the evening and overnight hours tonight. Projected lows are near 0F, with brisk northwest winds between 15 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. This will result in wind chills as low as -20F at times through Monday morning.

You will certainly want to stay bundled up through the day Monday, with highs not making it above 10F across southeastern Minnesota, and highs in the teens across northern Iowa. Snow pack will make a difference, with areas that have snow on the ground being much colder than areas with no snow, such as northern Iowa.

Lows drop into the negative single digits Monday night for all of our area, with wind chills dropping as low as -20F. Highs climb into the teens again Tuesday, with wind chills reaching just above 0F by Tuesday afternoon. Right back below 0F the wind chills go Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, making for yet another bone chiller.

Wind chills will be approaching the dangerously cold threshold Monday and Tuesday mornings, with the potential for frostbite to set in after 30 minutes. Wear heavy jackets, scarfs, hats and gloves if heading out into the cold for longer periods of time to protect yourself!

It will feel like the change of seasons Wednesday into Thursday, with southerly winds bringing warmer temperatures northward across the area. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20F’s Wednesday, and mid to upper 30F’s Thursday.

Warm highs continue Friday, into mid to upper 30F’s across Minnesota, and lower 40F’s across northern Iowa! Well above average for this time of year!

No precipitation are ahead this week despite the rapid change in temperatures. Odds of arctic air returning to the area next weekend are increasing, with highs back into the single digits by next Sunday.